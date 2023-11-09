BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole a woman’s purse from her car while getting gas in southwest Bakersfield.

On Nov. 5, a woman was robbed at a Valero gas station on 2500 Wible Rd., according to officials.

A man allegedly forced entry into the vehicle at the gas pump and robbed the woman of her purse just before 11 a.m. Officials said a Valero employee attempted to stop the man, but the suspect brandished a firearm at the employee.

Police say the suspect is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie in the surveillance footage.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Ryan at

661-326-3538 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.