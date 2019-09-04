Armed men wearing ski masks committed home invasion robbery early Wednesday, deputies say

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Four men wearing ski masks and armed with “tactical rifles” burst into a home in Wasco early Wednesday and bound the residents before fleeing with cash and property, according to sheriff’s officials.

The home invasion robbery occurred around 2 a.m. at a residence in the 3700 block of 7th Street, the Sheriff’s Office said. Three of the men were armed with rifles, one with a handgun.

Deputies said the men were described only as Hispanic and were dressed all in black.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.