Armed men rob Pizza Hut in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men armed with handguns robbed a Pizza Hut in southwest Bakersfield, police said.

The robbery occurred at about 10:25 p.m. on Sept. 5 at 4708 Planz Road, according to police.

The men are described as Hispanic, between 20 to 30 years old and about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

One of the men wore a yellow long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, white mask, gloves and was armed with a black and silver handgun, police said. The other wore a dark long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, white mask, gloves and had a handgun.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective D. Jordan at 326-3872 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.