Armed man robs Jack in the Box restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man armed with a handgun robbed a Jack in the Box in south Bakersfield last month, according to police.

The robbery occurred the afternoon of Sept. 23 at 3002 Ming Ave., police said.

The robber is described as Hispanic, early to mid-30s, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, black hair, short mustache and wore a baseball hat, dark short-sleeved T-shirt with a small logo, faded black shorts, white shoes, white socks and had a silver handgun.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective D. Jordan at 326-3872 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.