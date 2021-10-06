Armed man fatally shot in confrontation with deputies: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An armed man wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident was shot and killed by deputies early Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

The man got out of a vehicle parked on Texas Street near Tyree Toliver Street when deputies arrived at 12:06 a.m., and he confronted them while holding a gun, sheriff’s officials said. A shooting occurred and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

Six deputies have been placed on administrative leave until an investigation is complete, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.