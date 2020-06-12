Armed male injured Friday in shooting involving two deputies, KCSO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A male was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon that involved two deputies in a neighborhood east of Union Avenue and south of Columbus Street, authorities said.

Sheriff’s Lt. David Kessler said the male received minor to moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Neither deputy was injured, he said.

The age of the wounded person was not released. Kessler said a firearm and other weapons were found on him.

The shooting happened after deputies were dispatched at about 10:25 a.m. to a report of a male under the influence and armed with a gun in the 300 block of Water Street, the lieutenant said.

The deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending a review of the shooting.