BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two neighbors in northwest Bakersfield first yelled at each other then attempted to fight before a witness intervened and separated them. The calm didn’t last.

According to the witness’s chronicle of events contained in a court filing, one man threw a beer bottle and the other pulled a gun and fired several shots. When police arrived they found Jack Owen Early Jr. dead with multiple gunshot wounds in his backyard.

Early’s neighbor, Kevan Brown, 40, is charged with first-degree murder and held without bail. He has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in February.

According to a probable cause declaration, the events leading to the Tuesday evening shooting began with Early and Brown shouting at each other over a fence separating their backyards on Cranbrook Avenue, north of Norris Road and west of Fruitvale Avenue.

The men approached each other and Early, 57, broke a fence board as the two tried to fight, a witness who lives at Early’s home said according to the declaration. The witness said he separated them and Early went inside.

Soon after, however, Early came back out to grab a beer he’d left behind. The witness said Brown told Early he had something to show him, according to the declaration.

“Early responded by asking if it was a gun,” the witness said according to the declaration. “Early told Brown that he had better be ready to use ‘it.'”

Early then threw a beer bottle at the fence and Brown drew a gun and fired three to four shots, the witness said according to the declaration. Early fell.

The witness ran inside and called 911. While inside, the witness heard two or three more gunshots, he told investigators. He looked outside and saw Brown walking away from Early’s body, the witness said according to the declaration.

Detectives located shell casings in Early’s backyard corroborating the witness’ statement, according to the declaration.

Brown also called 911. He told a dispatcher he shot someone who tried to attack him according to the declaration. Brown declined to provide a statement when taken into custody, the filing says.