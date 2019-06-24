Argument over woman led to deadly stabbing, reports say

James Jordan hides his face as an attorney stands beside him.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — James Jordan arrived at a Union Avenue convenience store and had words with another man in the parking lot over a woman.

The two had argued before, Jordan told police, and the man, Virdy Lee Jones, had recently threatened him. He said he didn’t know what Jones’ intentions.

A surveillance camera captured what happened next.

Jordan, 66, produced a knife from his back pocket and stabbed Jones, 43, multiple times, according to court documents. He then chased Jones about 20 feet until Jones collapsed, at which point Jordan began “dancing around” as he looked down at the other man.

Jones died shortly afterward.

Jordan turned himself in and handed over the knife used in the May 15 killing, the documents says. He’s charged with first-degree murder and held on $1 million bail.

He’s due in court for a pre-preliminary hearing July 16.