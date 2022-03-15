BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man in the apartment below her had shared the story of his grueling pill addiction, crying over the torment he suffered.

So when she heard Marcella Madrid gave the man cocaine, she decided to confront her, the woman told sheriff’s investigators. The woman — whose name is redacted in court documents — sent Madrid a message saying she wanted to fight.

Madrid’s boyfriend, Demond Anderson, showed up at her apartment Nov. 20 while Madrid waited in a car, the woman said. As she walked to the car, the woman’s boyfriend ran downstairs to prevent a fight, she said.

Anderson raised a gun and fired, she told investigators.

The boyfriend, Nicholas Archuleta, was hit three times. He died at the scene.

“I don’t know who the (expletive) you think I am,” Anderson said according to the woman. “I’m not to be (expletive) with.”

Anderson, 29, remained at large until Feb. 1, when he was taken into custody and charged with murder. Madrid is charged as an accessory.

Both are due back in court April 27.

Video surveillance captured the moments before the shooting and shows Anderson knock on the woman’s door and argue with her, according to court documents. The woman, Anderson and Archuleta go downstairs. Gunshots are heard, the documents say.

The footage shows Archuleta run toward the stairs and collapse, the documents say.

“I’m really lucky to be alive because he doesn’t care,” the woman said of Anderson, according to the documents. “He (sic) ruthless. He has no regard for human life obviously.”