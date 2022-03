BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Probation officers seized an AR-15 rifle and ammunition from a southeast Bakersfield home and arrested a man earlier this week, officials said.

The Kern County Probation Department said officers arrested Bryan Ramirez, 24, for various firearms charges and violating probation.

Officials say they conducted a home call in the 200 block of Clyde Street on March 10. Inside, officers say they found a loaded AR-15 rifle, and ammunition in various calibers.