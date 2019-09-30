Appellate court modifies murder conviction for Bakersfield gang member

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — An appellate court has reversed a Bakersfield gang member’s first-degree murder conviction due to instructional errors given by the judge at trial.

The Fifth District Court of Appeal instead changed Alonso Corona’s conviction to second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man four years ago.

With the court’s modification, Corona, 25, will now serve a prison term of 72 years to life instead of 82 years to life, according to the District Attorney’s office.

DA’s spokesman Joseph Kinzel said a decision has not yet been made whether to retry the first-degree murder charge.

The appellate court, in an opinion filed Sept. 18, found an error given by the trial judge in jury instructions may have led the jury to find Corona guilty on a legally invalid theory.

“As such, because we cannot declare beyond a reasonable doubt that the jury based the conviction in count 1 on a legally valid theory, we must reverse defendant’s conviction and modify it to second-degree murder,” wrote Associate Justice Charles S. Poochigian.

Witnesses identified Corona, a member of the Can’t Stop Banging gang, as the man who shot and killed 23-year-old Victor Anaya at a house party in the 10900 block of Rancho Cordova Street.

The shooting occurred after CSB members became angry and began fighting when asked to leave the party as it began to wind down in the early morning of Aug. 15, 2015, according to court documents.

The gang members had not been invited to the party, documents said, but showed up after hearing about it through a text message.

In addition to murder, Corona was found guilty of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and conspiracy.