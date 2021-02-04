Appellate court conditionally reverses convictions in double fatal DUI crash over dismissal of Black potential juror

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — An appellate court has conditionally reversed all convictions — including murder — for a man who drove in excess of 100 mph with alcohol and PCP in his system before crashing into another car, killing two women, because of the dismissal of a Black prospective juror from the jury panel.

Dontrell Collins, who is Black, was sentenced to 73 years to life in prison for a fiery Rosedale Highway crash that occurred during summer 2014. With the 5th District Court of Appeal’s ruling, Collins will be returned to Kern County for a hearing regarding the prospective juror’s dismissal and whether there was discrimination.

If the trial judge again finds no error in the dismissal, Collins’ convictions will stand. But if error is found a new trial will be ordered.

The appellate court’s ruling included strong criticism against both the prosecutor and trial judge, finding none of the reasons hypothesized by the judge or given by the prosecutor for the dismissal “find support in either logic or the record.”

In short, it found the judge should have held a full, three-step process when the defense made an objection — called a Batson-Wheeler motion — to the prosecution’s dismissal of a potential juror based on racial bias.

District Attorney’s office spokesman Joseph Kinzel said they are in discussions with the attorney general regarding a potential appeal to the state Supreme Court, “but will be prepared to conduct the full process to which we are entitled to defend the conviction if it returns to the local court.”

Jared Thompson, the attorney who represented Collins at trial, said he was pleased with the ruling.

“It was one of those situations where it was clear during jury selection the prosecution had excused a potential juror for no other reason other than she was Black, the same race as Mr. Collins,” Thompson said. “There was no inference she couldn’t be fair and impartial.”

Of the 12 jurors on the panel, one was Black, Thompson said.

Thompson at trial argued his client’s actions were a result of mental illness, not alcohol or drug abuse, and convictions on lesser charges of vehicular manslaughter would have been appropriate.

During jury selection, Thompson challenged the prosecutor’s dismissal of the potential juror in question, arguing he “didn’t hear anything in her comments that would indicate a race-neutral reason for excusing her… .” The trial judge, John W. Lua, denied Thompson’s motion and gave three race-neutral reasons for the dismissal.

Jim Simson, the prosecutor who handled the case, said the prospective juror had indicated one of her relatives was convicted of an assault that resulted from what she called a mental breakdown, which bore some similarity to what the defense prepared to argue at trial.

The appellate court, however, said the reasons given by Lua and Simson weren’t supported by the record. As one example, the appellate court said both Lua and Simson cited the criminal history of the potential juror and her cousins.

“But the prosecutor did not directly ask (the prospective juror) a single meaningful question,” the court’s ruling says. “Even though he himself expressed a belief that every person charged with a crime forms an opinion about fair treatment, he still did not ask her about her experience. Nor did he ask about her cousins, despite later citing those exact experiences as justifications for her excusal.”

The appellate court noted Simson accepted seven jurors with some connection to criminal charges, including two jurors convicted of DUI.

Another reason Simson gave for the dismissal, one the appellate court found “less than articulate and makes little, if any, sense,” argued knowing a person with a mental health issue who was convicted of a crime and sentenced to prison was a valid reason in this case for being dismissed.

The appellate court said, “It would appear the opposite conclusion is true: A person’s personal knowledge that mental health issues do not prevent conviction or imprisonment would seem advantageous to the prosecution in a case involving a mental health defense.”

In summing up, the appellate court found the facts sufficient to raise reasonable inference of discrimination and ordered the case back to Kern for Lua to complete an inquiry and determine whether Collins has proved “purposeful racial discrimination,” requiring a new trial.

Early Aug. 29, 2014, Collins drove a green Ford Crown Victoria at speeds reaching 110 mph along Rosedale Highway and slammed into the rear of a car carrying three women. The gas tank of their vehicle ruptured and caught fire, setting the entire car aflame.

Pavinder Kaur Claire, 22, and Jaclyn Kvasnicka, 27, were pinned in and died. The car’s third occupant, Jessica Magee, escaped the wreck with the assistance of a bystander and a California Highway Patrol officer. She survived with severe burns.

Collins jumped and flexed at the crash scene, repeatedly screaming “I love you, I love you,” according to witnesses.