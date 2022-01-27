Appeals court upholds life-without-parole sentence for teen who killed Dorothy Session

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was 17 when he killed 81-year-old Dorothy Session will continue to serve life without parole, an appellate court has ruled, ending a series of appeals where he sought a reduced sentence as a juvenile offender.

The 5th District Court of Appeal found no evidence of ineffective counsel or other errors to change the prison term handed down to David Deshawn Moses, according to a ruling filed Thursday. Moses, 29, is currently incarcerated in Los Angeles County.

Moses has been back and forth between Kern County Jail and state prisons for hearings to determine what penalty he would ultimately face following his 2010 murder conviction. The appellate justices say Moses’ latest motion to reduce his sentence “finally disposes of all issues between the parties . . .”

Moses and two co-defendants, Angelique Nash and Katila Nash, were looking for a home to burglarize the afternoon of April 14, 2010, when they came across Session’s house in the 1500 block of Camino Sierra in East Bakersfield.

They found Session at home and Moses asked to use her phone. Moses and Katila Nash, 15 at the time, entered the house. Angelique Nash, then 17, acted as a lookout.

Moses hit Session twice and left her bleeding on the floor, according to court documents. Her grandson found her on the dining room floor that evening. She was still alive. There was blood on her face, and she was vomiting blood.

A California Highway Patrol officer was flagged down. Session managed to answer a few questions.

She said a young Black man injured her. A female was with him.

Session was taken to Kern Medical, where she died later that night. The pathologist who conducted her autopsy found “quite a bit of facial trauma,” the documents say, including a broken nose, bruising over both eyes and cuts to her nose and lip.

“Session appeared to have been struck with such force that it tore the tissues under her lip and nose,” the documents say.

Moses and the Nash sisters were convicted of murder. The Nash sisters never touched Session, but were convicted under the state’s felony murder rule, which at the time stated a defendant could be found guilty of murder even if they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous act such as robbery or burglary that resulted in an accidental or unintentional death.

The Nash sisters were sentenced to 25 years to life while Moses got life without parole.

The law has since changed both in terms of the felony murder rule and in the factors that must be considered when sentencing juveniles. It now says a person must actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder.

As the law applies to Moses, additional requirements have been added for consideration when sentencing a juvenile who was tried as an adult for murder with a special circumstance, such as murder for financial gain or in the commission of felonies including rape, robbery or kidnapping. The court must consider the defendant’s youthfulness, background and potential for rehabilitation, among other factors.

The change in the law gives a judge discretion to impose 25 years to life in prison rather than life without parole for juvenile offenders. In 2020, Moses was returned to Kern County for a resentencing hearing.

After hearing arguments from attorneys and statements from Session’s family, Superior Court Judge Charles R. Brehmer reinstated Moses’ life-without-parole term. Moses appealed.

“Having undertaken an examination of the entire record, we find no evidence of ineffective assistance of counsel or any other arguable error that would result in a disposition more favorable to Moses,” the justices said in Thursday’s ruling.

Katila Nash was released from custody in 2019 after another law, SB 1391, stipulated anyone 15 or younger cannot be transferred to adult court for any crime — including murder. Angelique Nash was resentenced to time served last year and released.