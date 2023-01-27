Leslie Chance listens as the jury is polled after finding her guilty of murdering her husband, Todd Chance. File image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 5th District Court of Appeal has upheld the murder conviction of former school principal Leslie Chance, finding law enforcement’s failure to turn over several interviews to defense counsel non-prejudicial.

Chance, 56, will continue to serve 50 years to life in prison in the death of her husband. The court’s opinion was filed Friday.

Chance was found guilty in 2020 of first-degree murder in the killing of 45-year-old Todd Chance. She planned and carried out the Aug. 25, 2013, killing after discovering flirtatious text messages between him and a former girlfriend, prosecutors said.

Todd Chance was shot twice in the chest. His body was found in an almond orchard near Highway 43 and Noriega Road.

Leslie Chance was principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time of the shooting.

Her attorney, Tony Lidgett, argued at trial the case against her was built on unreliable, circumstantial evidence, and she had nothing to do with her husband’s death.

This article will be updated.