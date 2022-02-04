Appeals court upholds judge’s resentencing denial for Bakersfield man convicted in 2006 murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Johnte Devon Allen and John Thomas Jr. approached a group of men playing poker in a south Bakersfield garage just after midnight, demanded the keys to their vehicles then opened fire.

Jesse Harkleroad, 21, was killed and three others wounded.

Both Allen and Thomas were convicted of first-degree murder and multiple other offenses in the 2006 shooting and sentenced to life without parole.

In 2019, Allen filed a petition for resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule, according to court documents. He argued he wasn’t the killer and could not now be convicted of murder under the altered law, according to court documents.

A Kern County judge denied his petition and last week the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld that decision, finding Allen ineligible for resentencing.

Allen, 33, will continue to serve life without parole.

Changes to the felony murder rule that took effect in 2019 require a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Previously, defendants could be found guilty of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in cases where they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous felony, such as robbery or burglary, that resulted in death.

In his petition, Allen argued he wasn’t the actual killer and didn’t act with the intent to kill, documents said. He also said he wasn’t a major participant in the underlying felony.

Superior Court Judge Michael G. Bush denied the petition on Aug. 12, 2020.

“I remember this case pretty well,” Bush said according to the documents. “He was . . . a major participant at a minimum, if he wasn’t the actual shooter or killer, but he hasn’t made a prima facie showing.”

Appellate justices, in a ruling filed Jan. 28, noted jurors found true special circumstances of robbery, burglary and carjacking, meaning they had to find Allen acted “with reckless indifference to human life and as a major participant.”

“The jury’s findings on the robbery, burglary, and carjacking special circumstances establish that petitioner is ineligible for resentencing as a matter of law,” the ruling says.

During the Oct. 19, 2006, robbery Allen forced one of the men in the garage inside the house at gunpoint to get keys to a white car, the filings say.

While inside, Allen came in contact with the man’s wife and pointed the gun at her while she emptied her purse, documents said. He grabbed a wallet and left when a 2-year-old walked into the hallway.

Reentering the garage, Allen again demanded keys and one of the men handed over the keys to a red pickup parked on the street.

Immediately afterward, either Allen or Thomas fired, the documents say. A man was hit in the chest and both men at that point fired multiple shots.

They sped away in the red truck, leaving Harkleroad fatally wounded and a second man suffering major injuries from a gunshot wound to the chest. A third man was hit in the arm and a fourth struck by a ricochet.

Allen and Thomas were arrested shortly afterward. Thomas, 33, continues to serve life without parole.