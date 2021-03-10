Appeals court upholds judge’s decision not to resentence Parker Chamberlin, who killed mother in 2001

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An appellate court has upheld a Kern County judge’s ruling in 2019 to not resentence a man who was 15 at the time he stabbed his mother to death, and instead have him continue serving a life term in prison.

The 5th District Court of Appeal said in its ruling filed Wednesday the judge did not abuse his discretion in refusing to resentence Park Chamberlin. He had been returned to Bakersfield after prison officials recommended him for resentencing — and possible early release — based on his good behavior while behind bars.

In March 2019, Judge Michael G. Bush, after hearings that took place over several days, said he was “greatly concerned” that Chamberlin hadn’t changed after hearing people describe the similarities in his behavior before the murder occurred and after having spent 17 years in prison.

“No one would have predicted what (Chamberlin) would do to his mother that day, yet he did,” Bush said.

In appealing Bush’s decision, Chamberlin, now 35, argued more weight should have been given to his record of good behavior in prison than to the crime that landed him there.

The appellate court disagreed with him, finding that Bush weighed both factors in making his decision.

“(Bush) did not rely on speculative or irrelevant evidence when it denied appellant’s motion, and instead decided the entirety of the evidence and overall circumstances did not justify recalling his sentence or placing him on probation before he was eligible for parole,” the court wrote.

Chamberlin is serving 26 years to life and is up for parole later this year.

Early July 3, 2001, Chamberlin returned home from a friend’s house, grabbed a kitchen knife and walked into the bedroom of his mother, Tori Lynn Knapp.

He stabbed her 35 times, with enough force the knife’s tip broke off in her body.