BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An appellate court has upheld a murder conviction in the 1979 slaying of a young woman found dead in her Bakersfield apartment.

The 5th District Court of Appeal found no error in reviewing the trial of Prentice Foreman that would justify overturning his first-degree murder conviction in the killing of 18-year-old Dawn Koons. Judges rejected the argument that Koons’ ex-boyfriend was the killer, finding none of the evidence excluded at trial established him as the culprit.

The defense tried to admit evidence showing the ex was abusive and dishonest and had been following Koons before her death. The defense theory was that he killed her out of jealousy.

The evidence was not permitted at trial, a decision appellate justices found no error with as there was no evidence of the ex’s alleged involvement in the killing.

Dawn Koons

Foreman, 64, is serving 25 years to life. He’s not eligible for parole until 2032.

Koons was found in January 1979 naked in her bathtub with her hands bound and a pillowcase over her head, dead from asphyxiation. She was either smothered or strangled to death.

Foreman was among those initially questioned, but decades passed without an arrest.

In 2017, however, Foreman’s DNA matched to semen found at the crime scene. Foreman and Koons had lived in the same apartment complex on South Real Road.

Foreman was found guilty two years later after a trial in which a prosecutor said he stalked Koons before raping and killing her. Foreman claimed he and Koons had consensual sex and he didn’t harm her.

The ex-boyfriend was a suspect at one point, the prosecutor said, but only Foreman’s DNA was found at the scene and he was caught in multiple lies about his relationship with Koons. He at first denied knowing her and said he’d never been in her apartment.

The case is believed to mark the longest time from a murder to a conviction in Kern County.