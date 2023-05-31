BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 5th District Court of Appeal has ordered criminal proceedings halted in the case of two men charged with killing a corrections counselor until it determines whether a reporter should be forced to turn over her notes to defense counsel.

The stay of proceedings issued Tuesday gives Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe 30 days to file a response justifying her subpoena for notes taken by The Bakersfield Californian reporter Ishani Desai during an interview with one of the defendants. Blythe has previously said Desai’s notes are necessary for her defense.

Legal counsel for the newspaper then has 15 days to respond, after which oral arguments will be heard.

Thomas Burke, the paper’s attorney, has said Desai’s notes are protected from disclosure by the First Amendment and the state’s Shield Law, which protects journalists from being compelled to disclose confidential sources or unpublished material.

The legal wrangling started shortly after Desai interviewed Sebastian Parra in jail on Feb. 23.

Parra, 23, and Robert Pernell Roberts, 30, are charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery in the shooting death last year of Benny Alcala Jr., a corrections counselor who was charging an electric vehicle.

After the interview ran in the paper, Blythe, who is representing Roberts, served the newspaper with subpoenas for all unpublished material, including the list of questions Desai prepared. The attorney argued the information was “necessary and material” to Roberts’ defense.

Superior Court Judge Elizabet Rodriguez earlier this month ordered Desai to hand over the notes. Burke then filed a writ with the appellate court.

The 5th District could let Rodriguez’s order stand, or overturn it.

A trial for Roberts and Parra had been scheduled next week — Blythe said she’s ready to begin — but with the appellate court’s order it’s unclear when proceedings will resume. A status conference on the criminal case has been set for June 28.