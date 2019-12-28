Apartment complex employee escaped attacker with knee to the groin: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An employee of an apartment complex who was attacked and groped by a man while inspecting what was supposed to be a vacant apartment managed to stop him from choking her by kneeing him in the groin, court documents say.

Her assailant loosened his hold after she kneed him, the documents released Friday say, and she rushed to the front door. The man managed to grab her again and knock her down, then he fled the apartment.

Two people called the Bakersfield Police Department and identified the attacker as Byron Willis after police released a composite sketch of the suspect.

The woman then identified Willis, 25, in a photographic lineup as the man who attempted to rape her.

Willis is charged with attempted rape and two other felonies and is next due in court Monday.

He told investigators he was in Delano when the attack occurred, but officers were unable to contact the friend Willis claimed he was visiting.

Detectives examined Willis’ phone but discovered “abnormalities” indicating the device’s Google map tracking may have been tampered with and may not accurately reflect its location the day of the assault.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3 in the 5400 block of Ming Avenue.