BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fourth man charged with murder in the death of a man believed killed last month at a Bakersfield home has pleaded not guilty.

Garret Cole, 31, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery and was ordered held without bail.

Cole and co-defendants Juan Toscano, 34, Edrich Esquer-Rubio, 21, and Javier Ontiveros, 25, are next due in court Oct. 19. Charges aren’t listed against a fifth man, Johnny Vega, 29, whom police identified as a suspect.

Edrich Esquer-Rubio has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder.

Early Sept. 23, police were called to a report of suspicious circumstances at a home in the 300 block of Real Road and found evidence of foul play.

Juan Toscano peeks out behind Deputy Public Defender Kevin Moran during his arraignment.

Toscano admitted he had shot and killed a person at the residence during a drug deal, police said, and the victim’s body was removed by other suspects. The body was found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Ariz., police said.