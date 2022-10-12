BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fourth man charged with murder in the death of a man believed killed last month at a Bakersfield home has pleaded not guilty.
Garret Cole, 31, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery and was ordered held without bail.
Cole and co-defendants Juan Toscano, 34, Edrich Esquer-Rubio, 21, and Javier Ontiveros, 25, are next due in court Oct. 19. Charges aren’t listed against a fifth man, Johnny Vega, 29, whom police identified as a suspect.
Early Sept. 23, police were called to a report of suspicious circumstances at a home in the 300 block of Real Road and found evidence of foul play.
Toscano admitted he had shot and killed a person at the residence during a drug deal, police said, and the victim’s body was removed by other suspects. The body was found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Ariz., police said.