Second suspect arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in south Bakersfield.

Police said Anthony Daniel, 19, was arrested Tuesday on charges of murder, robbery and gang participation. He’s due in court Thursday.

Daniel and a 17-year-old male, whose name has not been released, are accused in the death of Emmanuel Arechiga on Dec. 31. Arechiga was shot on Morin Court but managed to drive himself to Echo Avenue near Wilson Park, where 911 was called.