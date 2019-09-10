Another man arrested in Remington Avenue shooting pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested in connection with a shooting in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood last month pleaded not guilty Tuesday to gang and accessory charges.

Antwon Ginn, 27, was arrested Sunday. He’s next due in court Sept. 19.

According to police, on Aug. 17 a car drove by a house in the 7400 block of Remington Avenue where a party was being held and its occupants opened fire. Several people at the party, which police said was attended by numerous gang members, fired back.

Police found 60 spent casings from the shooting, but no one was reported struck by gunfire.

A total of 11 people have now been arrested in connection to the shooting.