Another defendant pleads not guilty to charges in Remington Avenue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another man has pleaded not guilty to gun and gang charges in connection with a barrage of gunfire that occurred Aug. 17 in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood.

Demon Morris, 38, entered not guilty pleas Tuesday to charges of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a firearm on a person, recklessly discharging a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without registration and gang participation.

He’s next due in court Sept. 4.

Morris was seen in surveillance footage firing a gun along with members of the Westside Crips and Country Boy Crips gangs in the 7400 block of Remington Avenue.

No one was injured, but multiple vehicles and homes were struck by gunfire, police said.

A total of nine people had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Tuesday.

Surveillance cameras captured portions of the shooting, according to court documents. A vehicle drove east on Remington Avenue toward North El Rio Drive when occupants opened fire at a house where a large party with multiple gang members in attendance was occurring.

Partygoers returned fire, and arriving officers found more than 60 shell casings in the roadway, the driveway of the residence and its backyard, documents said.

Others facing charges are Jonathan Rae Knight, 30, Ricky Allen, 37, Paul Arthur Frausto, 27, JP Chaney, 25, Travis Smith, 39, Tyrone Foreman, 40, Jimmy Stewart, 32, and Deon Davis, 41.