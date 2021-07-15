Another competency trial to be held for notorious killer Jamie Osuna

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kings County judge will hear a second competency trial for convicted murderer Jamie Osuna after doctors at a psychiatric inpatient program filed a certificate indicating he is no longer incompetent.

Superior Court Judge Randy Edwards set a pretrial conference for Sept. 15 regarding the certificate of mental competency filed by psychiatrists at Salinas Valley State Prison, where Osuna has been held the past few months. It’s expected a court trial will then be scheduled.

Edwards will ultimately determine whether Osuna — accused of killing his cellmate — has been restored to competency.

Osuna, 33, made no comment during Thursday’s hearing. He entered the courtroom shackled and wearing a red jumpsuit and white face mask, flanked by four officers.

Edwards noted Osuna refused to go to his last hearing in June, and that he issued an extraction order authorizing reasonable force to bring him to Thursday’s hearing.

Criminal proceedings against Osuna were suspended in January after Edwards heard testimony from psychiatrists and ruled Osuna did not understand the proceedings against him and could not assist his legal team in the preparation of a defense.

Prosecutors have not determined whether to seek the death penalty against Osuna, who was charged in 2019 with murder and other crimes in the grisly slaying of cellmate Luis Romero, 44, at Corcoran State Prison. Romero was beheaded and other body parts were removed.

At the time of Romero’s death, Osuna was serving life without parole for the torture and killing of Yvette Pena in Bakersfield. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to first-degree murder and other charges filed in Pena’s killing.

Osuna has been diagnosed with unspecified schizophrenia spectrum, antisocial personality disorder, borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.