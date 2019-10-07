Another arrest made, several suspects still at large, in Remington Avenue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have made another arrest and are still looking for three suspects in a shooting mid-August in southwest Bakersfield where dozens of bullets were fired by gang members.

Dontrell Williams was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting in the 7400 block of Remington Avenue, police said.

Three other men — Clarence Wandick, Vannis Anthony and Maurice Spellman — remain at large in the shooting where no one was injured but houses and vehicles in the area were struck.

One man, Charles Blakely, was previously named as a suspect but was determined not to be involved in the shooting, according to police.

Others arrested in the shooting are Jevern Weldon, Antwon Ginn, Travis Smith, Demon Morris, Tyrone Foreman, Jimmy Stewart, Jonathan Knight, Ricky Allen, Paul Frausto, JP Chaney and Deon Davis.

More than 60 shell casings were recovered from the neighborhood, according to police.

A house party attended by members of the Westside Crips and Country Boy Crips gangs was the apparent target of the occupants of a vehicle who opened fire as they drove by on Aug. 17. Several people at the party returned fire.

No injuries were reported.