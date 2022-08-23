Annie Schreiber is associated with three properties where dead and neglected animals were found, police said.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors on Tuesday filed 14 counts of felony animal cruelty against a woman accused of running an unlicensed boarding and training operation where dead and neglected animals were found.

Annie Schreiber, 22, is due in court at 3 p.m. to be formally arraigned.

A search of three properties connected to Schreiber revealed 11 dead dogs, police said. Officers also found three cats and 29 dogs suffering from neglect.

The first search occurred Aug. 11 after a neighbor reported a foul odor coming from a home in the 100 block of Bernard Street, police said.

The other homes were in the 9000 block of Centennial Court and 15000 block of Oakencroft Drive.

Several of the animals were microchipped and most of the owners have been located, police said.

Anyone who has had pets in the care of Schreiber is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.