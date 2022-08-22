BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of 11 counts of felony animal abuse after dead and neglected dogs were found during a search of three residences, police said.

Annie Schreiber operated an unlicensed private animal boarding and training business “and was directly responsible for the neglect of the animals,” according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. She wasn’t present when the residences were searched Aug. 11 and was located and arrested Saturday.

There are no other suspects, police said.

Schreiber is held on $250,000 bail and is due in court Tuesday. In addition to the felony animal abuse counts, she faces 10 misdemeanor counts of abandoning a dog or cat, 20 misdemeanor animal cruelty counts and 26 counts of operating a kennel without a permit, according to her booking information.

During a search of the homes, police and Animal Control officers found 29 dogs suffering from neglect, three cats and 11 dead dogs, according to the release. Animal Control took the surviving animals.

Police said the first home — where 10 dead dogs were found — is in the 100 block of Bernard Street. An investigation began after a caller reported a foul odor and “possible unknown deceased matter” in the residence.

The other homes were in the 9000 block of Centennial Court and 15000 block of Oakencroft Drive. All three residences were associated with Schreiber.

Several of the animals were microchipped and most of the owners have been located, police said.

Anyone who has had pets in the care of Schreiber is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.