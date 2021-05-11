Angelique Nash resentenced to time served in case involving 81-year-old’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angelique Nash, who was convicted of murder eight years ago in the death of 81-year-old Dorothy Session, was resentenced Tuesday to time served due to a change in state law.

Kern County Superior Court Judge Charles R. Brehmer resentenced Nash to six years in prison on a burglary charge. He noted she has enough custody credits to not only fulfill that term but also her parole supervision.

“At this time you have served your sentence, more than your sentence,” Brehmer told her.

Nash, 29, appeared via video for the hearing. She is out of custody and employed as a security guard in Sacramento, defense attorney Heather Monasky said.

The attorney said Nash has had no contacts with police since her release, and had no criminal record until her 2010 arrest in Session’s death.

Nash was 17 at the time she acted as a lookout while her 15-year-old sister, Katila Nash, and a third person, David Deshawn Moses, entered Session’s home planning to steal valuables. Moses, then 17, hit Session, knocking her down.

Session died from the assault.

The Nashes and Moses were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life terms in prison. The Nash sisters were convicted under the felony-murder rule, which said a defendant could be found guilty of murder even if they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous act such as robbery or burglary that resulted in death.

The Nash sisters were sentenced to 25 years to life.

In 2019, however, a new law substantially changed the rule. The law now says a person must actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder.

The law is retroactive, and Angelique Nash is among hundreds of inmates convicted under the rule who have filed petitions to have their murder convictions dismissed and be resentenced on the underlying charge, whether it’s burglary, robbery or another crime.

Katila Nash was released from custody in 2019 after another law, SB 1391, stipulated anyone 15 or younger cannot be transferred to adult court for any crime — including murder. An appellate court ruled the law retroactively applied to Nash.

Moses, 29, is eligible for parole in 2034, according to prison records.