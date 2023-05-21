BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man in south Bakersfield, court records show.

Andres Arevalo, 27, was sentenced Thursday in Superior Court. Charges of first-degree murder and carrying a loaded gun without registration were dismissed under a plea agreement.

Arevalo was arrested in the March 29, 2022, shooting of 32-year-old Jaime Adam Espinoza on Sandra Drive near South Chester Avenue. Espinoza died at the scene.