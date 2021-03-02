Amateur rapper acquitted of murder and robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An amateur rapper who wrote about smashing someone’s head like a tin can was acquitted Tuesday of murder and robbery charges stemming from a killing where the victim died from a severe injury to his head.

A jury found Michael Emory Johnson not guilty on all charges following a weeklong trial and his release was expected within hours. His public defender, Mark Aguilar, said Johnson was very emotional and broke down in tears when the verdicts were announced.

The jury deliberated for about two hours, the attorney said.

Aguilar said the prosecution built its case on circumstantial evidence such as internet and cellphone records to try to prove Johnson was with the victim and killed him with a single blow from a baseball bat or bottle.

Johnson, 21, had faced the possibility of life in prison if convicted of killing Jesus Torres, 28.

Johnson had arranged to sell a phone to Torres through the online app OfferUp, investigators said in court filings. Torres was found dead several hours after they were scheduled to meet at Stiern Park on Aug. 30, 2017.

A search of OfferUp and cellphone records, as well as IP addresses, identified Johnson as the person Torres had planned to meet, investigators said. Additionally, Johnson’s cellular location data tied him to the area where Torres’ phone was eventually recovered, investigators said.

But Aguilar argued at trial the evidence against his client was circumstantial. He said Johnson had been babysitting his niece the day of the killing, and he wouldn’t have gone to the park and left her at home. The crime could possibly have involved someone Johnson knew, the attorney said, but there was not enough physical evidence to tie him to the slaying.

In the court filings, investigators mentioned the violent rap songs Johnson wrote, some focused on beating people in the head.

“Karate kick, knock his melon off,” Johnson raps in one song, investigators said. “Click in till he (unintelligible), smash his head like a tin can, beat the kiddie up till he’s asleep and he’s leakin,” he says in another.

Aguilar said some of Johnson’s songs are about beating people, others are about shootings and “all manner of violent acts and nonsense.” But he said those songs are an act to build street credibility and attract listeners. Johnson rapped about shooting people but didn’t own a gun, he said.

“Rap is entertainment,” Aguilar said. “It doesn’t sell if it’s not exciting.”