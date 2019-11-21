UPDATE: Amateur fighter ordered to stand trial on attempted murder, assault charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.(KGET) — An amateur fighter who authorities say broke into the residence of his ex-girlfriend and assaulted her and a man after finding them in bed has been ordered to stand trial on attempted murder and assault charges, according to court filings.

A Superior Court judge on Thursday found there was enough evidence against Bryan Daryl Flint, 38, to order him held for trial on those charges and also a a charge of burglary.

Charges of torture and mayhem were dismissed, court records show.

According to a court filing, Flint went to his ex’s house in the 3000 block of Belle Terrace around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. He broke in through a window and attacked his ex and a man who were asleep in bed, the filing says.

The man fled the house and into an alley, where the filing says Flint threw him down and used a fighting hold to pin him as he punched him in the head and face. Flint kept telling the man he was going to kill him, according to the document.

Investigators in the document described Flint as an amateur fighter and a member of a fight club where he was paid to fight.

During the attack, the filing says, Flint stood up and repeatedly stomped on the man’s head and face. The man suffered serious injuries and “severe facial deformity,” according to the document.

Flint then returned to his ex’s house. He grabbed her by the neck from behind and held a knife to her throat with his left hand, according to the document.

He then pulled a box cutter-type knife from his pocket with his right hand and slowly cut her arm while whispering that he could cut her throat if he chose to, the document says.

The ex told investigators Flint kept whispering, “Who has the knife?” until she acknowledged he had the knife and had the ability to kill her.

She said her children were asleep in the house during the attack.

Flint is next due in court Dec. 2.