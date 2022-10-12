Paul Vasquez-Flores is being held without bail in connection with a shooting at a Bakersfield Walmart.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of shooting at another man at a Walmart earlier this week was on post-release community supervision and has served several prior stints in prison, a Kern County court commissioner said Wednesday.

Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. found Paul Vasquez-Flores poses a risk to the public and ordered him held without bail. A deputy public defender entered not-guilty pleas on Vasquez-Flores’ behalf to charges of assault with a gun, recklessly discharging a firearm, possession of a gun by a felon and carrying a loaded gun without registration.

His next hearing is Oct. 24.

Sheriff’s officials said they received multiple calls Monday night of a shooting at the Walmart on North Chester Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined Vasquez-Flores confronted the victim inside the store and physically assaulted him.

At some point during the incident, Vasquez-Flores armed himself with a handgun, chased the victim out of the store and fired a shot at him, officials said. The victim ran back inside, where Vasquez-Flores shot at him again, according to a sheriff’s release. Both shots missed.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim suffered injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.

Vasquez-Flores was arrested and the gun recovered. Also arrested was Michelle Louise Estrada, 39, on suspicion of conspiracy, accessory after the fact, possession of stolen property, and concealing evidence, deputies said.

Estrada had not been charged as of Wednesday afternoon and was not listed in custody.