Alleged street racers ordered to stand trial on charges including murder in deadly November crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men accused of racing their vehicles at high speeds when one of them crashed — killing another motorist — have been ordered to stand trial on charges including murder.

A Superior Court judge on Friday determined there was enough evidence to order Ronald Pierce and Israel Maldonado to be tried on charges of murder, reckless driving and engaging in a motor vehicle speed contest in the deadly crash that occurred last year on city streets, court records show.

Pierce was also ordered to stand trial on drunken driving-related charges. Each man faces a life term in prison if convicted.

Their next hearing is scheduled for May 26, where it’s expected a trial date will be set.

The two men raced each other along Old River Road at about 4:45 p.m., according to court documents filed by police. Pierce lost control of his Ford Mustang and hit a minivan that was not involved in the race. The impact knocked the minivan into oncoming traffic where a crane truck slammed into it.

The minivan’s driver, Maria Bianey Navarro, 58, died at the scene. Two juveniles in the minivan suffered moderate to major injuries.

Officer dispatched to the wreck determined Pierce was driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested him. His Mustang’s event data recorder showed he was traveling at 133 mph second before the collision, according to a court document.

Pierce, 50, remains in custody on $1 million bail.

“This reckless speed, at nearly two-and-one times the posted speed limit, showed a complete, wanton disregard for the safety of additional motorists on the roadway,” an investigator wrote in a court document.

Although Maldonado did not collide with Navarro’s van and wasn’t under the influence, surveillance footage indicates he instigated the race, prosecutors have said. He’s free on $250,000 bail.

The crash happened between Ming Avenue and White Oak Drive.