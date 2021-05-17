Alleged marijuana grows take time to investigate, confirm they’re not hemp, KCSO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said it appreciates calls from the public reporting illegal marijuana grows but stressed these investigations are complex and take time.

Sheriff’s officials said investigators have to determine whether the grow contains marijuana or legally-permitted hemp.

“If it is the latter, there is no illegal activity taking place, and the investigation ceases,” officials said in a news release. “If it is determined to be an illegal marijuana grow, the Narcotics Unit will conduct a thorough investigation and take steps to eradicate the grows.”

Anyone with information regarding suspected illegal marijuana grows is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.