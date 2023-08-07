BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was taken to a local hospital after he allegedly forced entry into a southwest Bakersfield home and was shot by a resident Friday night, police said.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department were dispatched to the 6100 block of Landfair Drive regarding a burglary in progress Friday around 8:09 p.m.

Police say Tanarri Stocker, 38, allegedly entered the garage of an occupied home and attempted to force his way into the home through a side door while armed.

Stocker allegedly entered the home and was shot by a resident, officials said in a release.

Police say the resident’s firearm was legally owned and the resident did not know the alleged intruder.

Stocker was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say Stocker is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.