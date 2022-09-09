DELANO, Calif., (KGET) — Video surveillance captured a suspect committing an alleged hate crime against New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Delano, according to Delano Police Department.

Delano police officers responded to the church on Ellington Street on Aug. 30 regarding a vandalism report, the second since July 17.

DPD officers found derogatory and racial remarks spray painted repeatedly on numerous items and the church’s exterior, according to police.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident unfold. The suspect is described as 20-30 years old, 5’8″ – 6’0″, 180-215 pounds, short hair and average build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a baseball cap, glasses, backpack, light-colored t-shirt, shorts with a white stripe on the side and black boots, according to reports.

Delano Police officials believe both incidents involved the same suspect.

Photo courtesy of Delano PD

If you have any information regarding this investigation or are aware of similar cases contact Detective Contreras at 661-720-5532 or the Delano Police Department Tip-Line at 661-721-3369.