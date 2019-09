BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of stealing Cotton Candy grapes and selling them online pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Held on $10,000 bail, Carlos Santiago is next due in court Sept. 17.

Detectives arrested Santiago, 22, on Tuesday after identifying him as the seller of the grapes, according to a sheriff’s news release. He was found in possession of $300 worth of stolen grapes.