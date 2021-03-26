Alleged getaway driver in Major Sutton murder case has died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who investigators say was the getaway driver for two men accused of carrying out a gang-related shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy has died.

Prosecutors confirmed Friday that Myeisha Dale was dead. She had been held in Kern County Jail since her arrest more than three years ago.

Sheriff’s officials could not immediately be reached Friday evening to provide information regarding the date and circumstances of her death.

Dale, Tyrone Johnson, 24, and David Palms, 22, were arrested in February 2018 and charged with murder in the slaying of Major Sutton.

Major was shot and killed shortly before midnight on Nov. 10, 2017, when gunmen kicked down the door of his family’s home and opened fire. His pregnant mother and then-5-year-old brother were wounded.

Similarities to an earlier shooting, anonymous tips and wiretapped phone calls helped connect Dale and the others to the shooting, investigators said in court filings.

The motive was gang-related: Major’s mother was living with a documented West Side Crips gang member, and both Johnson and Palms are members of the rival East Side Crips, the filings said. Dale had children with Johnson’s older brother.

Johnson and Palms are due in court Friday to reset their trial date.