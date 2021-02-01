Alleged gang member admitted to robbing victim before deadly shooting: court documents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two alleged gang members arrested in a deadly December shooting in south Bakersfield admitted to committing a robbery before the other defendant shot and killed the victim, according to a court document.

Anthony Daniel, 19, and a 17-year-old male whose name has not been released have been arrested in the killing of Emmanuel Arechiga, 18. Arechiga was shot on Morin Court but managed to drive to Echo Avenue near Wilson Park, where 911 was called.

Arechiga’s girlfriend told police they went to Morin Court on Dec. 31 to buy a gun from the juvenile defendant. But when they arrived the teen and Daniel pointed guns at Arechiga and demanded he hand over his belongings, she said in the report.

She said Arechiga complied and was driving away when he was shot, the document says.

The teen was arrested Jan. 21 and Daniel was taken into custody Jan. 26. Daniel admitted to committing the robbery with the teen before the shooting occurred, the document says.

Daniel is charged with first-degree murder and robbery, among other charges, and is next due in court Thursday.