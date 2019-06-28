Alleged freeway shooter arrested on two counts of attempted murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon hearing authorities were looking for him in connection to a shooting, Jesus Rojo Lopez showed up at the Delano Police Department to clear his name.

He ended up in handcuffs.

Lopez, 24, is accused of firing a shot at a vehicle he passed on Highway 99 near Sherwood Avenue Thursday morning. He was arrested later Thursday on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, among other crimes.

California Highway Patrol investigators said Friday morning probable cause was established that Lopez was the gunman.

The single round fired entered a Mercury Grand Marquis where it struck driver Jesus Rodriguez Cruz, 32, in the face and also hit passenger Guadalupe Leon, 45, in the arm, according to the CHP.

Cruz is in critical condition at a trauma center in Fresno, officers said.