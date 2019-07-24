Alleged drunken driver identified in crash that injured bicyclist

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested on drunken driving charges in a crash Tuesday that injured a bicyclist has been identified.

Police said a woman was riding a bike north in the 200 block of Baker Street when she was hit by a car driven by Luis Antonio Gomez, 55.

The woman was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, police said.

Gomez had bloodshot, watery eyes and officers noticed an odor of alcohol coming from him, according to a court document. A breath test showed his BAC at 0.13 percent, above the legal driving limit of 0.08 percent.

The crash occurred at about 9:20 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.