Alleged drunken driver bound over for trial in triple-fatal crash

Adam Teasdale holds a sheet of paper over his face during his arraignment.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of driving impaired when he crashed on New Year’s Eve 2020, killing three passengers, has been ordered to stand trial on three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Superior Court Judge Brian M. McNamara on Monday found there was enough evidence against Adam Teasdale to support the three manslaughter counts and a charge of DUI causing bodily injury. Teasdale’s next hearing is Feb. 24, when a trial date will be set.

Teasdale, 22, allegedly drove under the influence when he swerved, went over a median and hit a tree. Timothy Michael Wilson, Devin Lee Atha and Andrew Nicholas Ortiz, all 20, were thrown from his car and died. A fourth passenger suffered minor injuries.

The crash occurred on Brimhall Road near Jewetta Avenue. Nitrous oxide canisters and a nearly empty bottle of Fireball Whiskey were found in the car, police said.