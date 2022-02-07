Alleged driver charged with 2 felonies in crash that killed Angel Berumen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of leaving the scene of a crash in which a 16-year-old was fatally injured has been charged with two felonies.

Juan Rodelas Ortega, 48, was charged Monday with hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury and conspiracy. He’s due in court at 3 p.m.

Ortega allegedly drove a pickup that hit Angel Berumen the morning of Jan. 25 and left him in the center divider on Niles Street, according to California Highway Patrol. Berumen was taken to Kern Medical then airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera where he later died.

Officers also arrested Liliana Cidrojas, 49, Anahy Gisselle Rodelas, 21, and Osbaldo Quintero Ortega, 22, all of Bakersfield in connection to the case. They’re out on bail and face potential charges of conspiracy, concealment and destruction of evidence and aiding and abetting.