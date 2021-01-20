Alleged chop shop owner found with stolen trailers, forklift: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies arrested a man suspected of running a chop shop after finding stolen trailers and a stolen vehicle and forklift, sheriff’s officials said.

Jose Ruiz, 24, was taken into custody Jan. 14 on charges of running a chop shop, possession of a stolen vehicle and related theft charges, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A Sutter Buttes fuel trailer, Wells Cargo enclosed trailer, Look enclosed trailer, specially made tilt trailer, Yale Forklift and Ford Fusion were recovered from the 1300 block of East 19th Street.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.