LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday, deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Loves Travel Stop on Highway 46 around 3:56 a.m.

KCSO said there were two suspects.

The suspects were described as Hispanic males, both wearing mask, according to KCSO.

KCSO said the suspects took two cash registers and one flashed an unknown type of a firearm when they fled the store.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction and were not located during the initial investigation, KCSO said.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661)322-4040.