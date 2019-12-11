Tampering with food charge only filed twice in Kern in past four years: Once for allegedly spitting in a burger, once for suspected poisoned pudding

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The charge of attempting to mingle harmful substances with food or drink is one the Kern County District Attorney’s office is rarely asked to file.

In fact, it’s only been filed twice in the past four years.

“We don’t often get referrals for this charge,” said DA’s office spokesman Joseph Kinzel.

Earlier this month, Bakersfield woman Tatyana Hargrove was charged with the felony for allegedly rubbing a hamburger bun on the floor and spitting on a burger that was served to a police officer at the McDonald’s where she worked.

The other instance occurred four years ago in a case that gripped the community, made national news and was featured on Dateline NBC.

Sabrina Limon

In January 2017, the tampering charge and others, including murder, was filed against Sabrina Limon in connection with the 2014 death of her husband at his workplace in Tehachapi.

Limon and her lover, former Redlands firefighters Jonathan Hearn, conspired to murder her husband so they could be together. Hearn, also facing a murder charge, took a plea deal and testified at Limon’s trial about the steps they took to get rid of her husband.

Hearn said they first planned to poison Robert Limon’s favorite dessert: banana pudding.

He testified he ordered arsenic online, sprinkled it into the pudding then gave it to Sabrina Limon to place in her husband’s lunch. They later aborted the plan over fear of getting caught, he said.

Jonathan Hearn

Hearn told the jury that Limon called her husband at work and told him the pudding had gone bad and to throw it away.

Months later, Hearn traveled to where Robert Limon worked in Tehachapi and gunned him down. He testified Sabrina Limon persuaded him her husband needed to die so they could marry and raise her children.

The jury acquitted Sabrina Limon of the tampering charge but found her guilty of murder, conspiracy and other charges. She’s serving 26 years and four months to life in prison.

Hargrove, 21, makes her first court appearance Dec. 18 to be formally arraigned on the tampering charge and a misdemeanor battery charge.