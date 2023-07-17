BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All four suspects have been charged in connection with the theft of a car whose owner was shot and killed after tracking it down by using an Apple AirTag, according to the District Attorney’s office.

David Tyrone Thompson, 19, was charged last month with first-degree murder, carjacking and auto theft. He’s the only defendant facing a murder charge.

Giovanni Garcia-Viscarra, 19, was charged on July 6 and Joseph Bush IV, 23, on Friday, according to court records. Both are charged with carjacking, auto theft and conspiracy.

The fourth defendant Adam Ransom, had his case sent to Juvenile Court. As of Monday, his hearings aren’t open to the public, according to the DA’s office, indicating he’s not facing a murder charge at this time.

The four were arrested in connection with the death of Victoria Anna Marie Hampton, 61. Police said Hampton was found wounded March 19 on Ginger Drive, north of White Lane and west of New Stine Road. She died on April 1; coroner’s officials say she was shot in the head.

Police said Hampton confronted the suspects after using an AirTag to track down her stolen car.