All charges dismissed against man whose 2017 murder conviction was overturned by appellate court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who last year was serving life in prison without the possibility of parole will soon be free after all charges against him, including murder, were dismissed Tuesday morning.

An appellate court in December found there was insufficient evidence to support the guilty verdicts a jury reached in the 2017 trial of Jose Anibal Medrano.

The case against Medrano, 25, was built mostly around the testimony of a co-defendant who had said he would lie in order to avoid life in prison. He testified against Medrano in exchange for a nine-year prison term.

The Fifth District Court of Appeal said Medrano cannot be retried under the double jeopardy clause and ordered an acquittal on each of the four charges against him.

Medrano and Pete Santiago, 25, were each charged with murder and other crimes in the Aug. 24, 2016, killing of Orlando Morales.

Morales, 34, was found dead inside a vehicle that had left the roadway and overturned at 11th Avenue and Glenwood Street in Delano. He died from a gunshot wound.

Santiago pleaded no contest to a charge of assault with a firearm on a person in exchange for the dismissal of other charges including murder.