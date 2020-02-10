Alex Rubio, convicted of murder in 2014 DUI crash, back in Kern County courtroom

Alex Rubio appeared in court Monday for a hearing connected to his 2014 murder conviction.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Six years after his DUI murder conviction, Alex Rubio, who drove intoxicated on city streets at speeds approaching 120 mph, was back in a Kern County courtroom.

Rubio appeared before a judge Monday morning in connection with an upcoming hearing that will include information about his case to later be reviewed by a parole board.

Rubio’s attorney, Tony Lidgett informed the court he would be handing over his client’s case to a public defender.

The newly-appointed counsel will then handle Rubio’s Youthful Offender Parole Hearing. The hearing is meant to review the parole suitability of any prisoner who was under 26 years of age at the time of his or her crime.

Rubio was 24 at the time of the crash. This hearing won’t change his prison term of 15 years to life, but will provide information for a parole board to consider at a later date.

He is up for parole in March 2027.

Lidgett said Rubio has been participating in multiple rehabilitation programs during his time in prison.

“He wants to do all the programs because when it comes time for parole, he’s eligible for it,” said Lidgett.

He added the programs have helped his client grow up.

“He’s matured a lot. He’s understood the full ramifications of his actions. Now he takes full responsibility for his actions,” said Lidgett. “At the time the crime occurred, he was still young and I don’t think he understood.”

Lidgett said his client enjoys being a part of the programs but feels that court hearings take him away from them.

“What happens is that when you have to come to court and you get pulled from prison, you get pulled from the program,” said Lidgett. “You have to start the program all over and it takes a few months to get [admitted back] into it.”

During his hearing on Monday, Rubio requested his presence be waived in any future hearings where he’s not required to attend.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer agreed to his absence for the next scheduled hearing, but asked that he make the request for each hearing separately.

Rubio’s next court date is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 a.m. That is when a public defender will be appointed.

Rubio acknowledged driving more than twice the posted speed limit and possibly disregarding a red light around 3 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2014, when he sped south on New Stine Road and crashed into a car headed west on Ming Avenue.

The other vehicle’s driver, Princess Almonidovar, 22, was killed instantly.