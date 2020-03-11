AK-47, marijuana found during traffic stop in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a traffic stop in Central Bakersfield led to the discovery of an AK-47 rifle and about two pounds of marijuana.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers pulled a vehicle over in the 1600 block of 1st Street at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday and found the weapon and drugs after conducting a search.

The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Jose Arausa, was arrested on firearm, drug and gang-related charges, according to a statement late Tuesday night.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.